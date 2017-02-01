FEAM Maintenance and Engineering has been confirmed as the first U.S.-based line maintenance provider of Boeing’s GoldCare aftermarket services.

As part of a multi-year deal, the strategic partnership will see Miami-headquartered FEAM provide full line maintenance support on new Boeing 737 MAX aircraft under its EASA Part 145 authorization.

FEAM joins a number of global GoldCare specialists already providing the aftermarket support services, including U.K. providers Monarch Aircraft Engineering and British Airways Engineering and Singapore-based SIA Engineering Company.

Dan Allawat, COO at FEAM Maintenance and Engineering, said the firm is excited about joining the GoldCare program.