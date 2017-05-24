Etihad Airways Engineering has confirmed plans to make its maintenance and engineering services available to VIP aircraft operators.

In a statement released Wednesday (May 24), the airline MRO said it has developed capabilities to offer heavy maintenance along with full cabin removal, refurbishment and reinstallation on VIP aircraft.

It also cited its Abu Dhabi, UAE location – situated in one of the most prominent VIP aircraft regions – as a strength towards offering the new services.

Work has already begun on some VIP projects, including heavy maintenance services on a VIP Airbus A320 aircraft project in collaboration with French cabin interior specialist Aircraft Interior Products and its Dubai-based subsidiary AIP-Greenline, Aviation Interiors.

Jeff Wilkinson, CEO of Etihad Airways Engineering, said the MRO will draw on its previous experience of working on Airbus and Boeing commercial jets to conduct work on the business jet variants.

“Our intent is not to become a VIP completion centre, but the one-stop destination for heavy checks for VIP aircraft in the region and beyond,” Wilkinson added.