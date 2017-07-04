The European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA)’s Engineering & Maintenance Stakeholder Technical Body (E&M STeB) meeting recently discussed anticipated changes to EASA Part 66 and Part 147, the continued need for a solution to parts-tagging requirements and an anticipated Safety Management System (SMS) Part 145 rulemaking. The E&M STeB is one of several focus groups reporting to the recently established Stakeholder Advisory Body—a group made up of interested parties ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "EASA Stakeholders Support Agency Rulemakings".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.