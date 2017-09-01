The European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) issued an airworthiness directive (AD) mandating that operators conduct an on-ground power cycle at least every 149 hr. of continuous power-up. AD 2017-0129 was issued in response to reports of communication loss between avionics systems and networks. According to EASA, “different consequences have been observed and reported by operators, from redundancy loss to complete loss of a specific function hosted on common remote data concentrator and ...