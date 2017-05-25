Cambodia’s JC International Airlines has enlisted AJW Aviation to provide power-by-the-hour (PBH) component support for its new fleet of Airbus A320 aircraft.

The deal, described as having a multi-million dollar value, will initially run for a five-year period with an option for extending it by a further five years.

It takes effect from next month and will cover five of the aircraft due to be delivered in its first year. Along with support services, its terms also include the leading of main base kit.

Li He, director of engineering and maintenance department at JC International Airlines, stated that AJW possessed the technical expertise and customer service track record to meet its support requirements.

The fledgling carrier, based at Phnom Penh International Airport, began operating in March of this year with two A320s flying to regional destinations including Macau and Thailand.

Routes to China, among other Asia-Pacific destinations, have also been proposed.