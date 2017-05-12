Boeing has started construction of a new 737 completion and delivery in China, as part of a cooperation with domestic aircraft manufacturer Comac.

The facility is Boeing’s first overseas and is scheduled to open 2018 in Zhoushan, situated in China’s Zhejiang Province.

The center’s capabilities will include fitting the 737s with seating and inflight entertainment systems on the aircraft before carrying paint services.

A target for between eight to ten monthly aircraft deliveries has been set, with around 100 737s being delivered annually to Chinese operators.

Plans for the center were first announced in 2015, followed by the U.S. aircraft maker entering an agreement with Comac and the Zhejiang provincial government in Hangzhou in October of last year.