The airline data and information dam is breaking and like any spilled water, it is creating disruptions both upstream and downstream. Upstream is where the current and past airline operational data reside and downstream is where the exponential growth of information technology is going. However, “moribund” best describes many airlines’ technical information systems driving operations and maintenance. Two intersecting factors will change this: the great strides in improved ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"Big Data Analytics Raise Questions For Airlines" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package.
Subscribe now to read this full article. And by subscribing, you'll also receive full coverage of what's next in technology from the experts trusted by the global aerospace & defense community.