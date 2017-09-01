The large-turboprop market is essentially a duopoly between Toulouse-based ATR and Canadian manufacturer Bombardier, but unlike the seesaw competition between Airbus and Boeing, it is one in which the European manufacturer has a clear advantage. ATR, jointly owned by Airbus and Leonardo of Italy, has a backlog of 250 aircraft—mostly for the 68-78-seat ATR 72-600, while Bombardier has only 31 orders left to fulfill for its slightly larger Q400 turboprop. In-service numbers also support ...