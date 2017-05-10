France’s OEMServices will support South Korean carrier Asiana Airlines’ future fleet of Airbus A350-900 aircraft over a 15-year period.

The agreement, announced early on May 10, covers a range of component repair services, pool access and round the clock support from OEMServices’ main A350 regional pool located at Singapore’s Changi Airport.

Asiana had an existing order for four A350 jets, with the first delivered into its fleet in late-April. Its first commercial flight is scheduled for May 15.

Sang-Woo Noh, senior vice president of purchasing and general administration at Asiana Airlines, said the decision to partner with OEMServices was influenced by its multi-capabilities including OEM expertise for airlines along with aviation logistic services.

OEMServices has stated it sees further opportunities with the A350, and has made moves to expand its global footprint in order to position itself with these in mind.

Earlier this month, it established a presence in North America with the opening of a distribution services center for OEM parts from a 40,000-ft.2 facility in Atlanta.