Aeroman, which provides airframe and component MRO along with associated engineering, testing, inventory and logistics services from a sizable complex of maintenance hangars and specialist workshops at El Salvador International Airport, has become an affiliate member of ALTA, the non-profit Latin American and Caribbean Air Transport Association.

Not only is Aeroman the fourth MRO company to become an affiliate member of ALTA, according to Eduardo Iglesias, ALTA’s executive director, but it is also the third MRO company to do so within the past 40 days.

On April 3 ALTA announced that Air France Industries KLM Engineering & Maintenance had become an affiliate member of the association. Then ALTA announced on 18 April that Costa Rica-based MRO company COOPESA had also become an affiliate.

MTU Maintenance was the first MRO company to become an affiliate member of ALTA, which says its affiliates are airline-related organizations that work collaboratively with the association on aviation-industry initiatives throughout the Latin America and Caribbean region.

“Aircraft maintenance and repair shops provide a valuable necessity and our growing partnership with MRO companies such as Aeroman contribute greatly to the high level of quality maintenance services needed by the region’s airlines,” says Iglesias.

ALTA’s three new MRO-industry partners have provided several reasons for affiliating with the Miami-based air transport-industry association. However, a common factor in all three MRO companies’ decisions to join ALTA is that they expect their affiliations to produce opportunities for new business with airlines in the Latin America and Caribbean region.

“Over the past years we have had the opportunity to work with many of its member airlines, and with this new affiliation between ALTA and Aeroman, we seek to gain further insights into the Latin American and Caribbean aviation community and to explore new business opportunities in the region,” says Aeroman CEO Alejandro Echeverria.

Similarly, says Lic. Minor Rodriguez, COOPESA’s CEO, “ALTA ... helps us have greater face-to-face contact with our defined target-market customers. This is a great opportunity for operational benchmarking in terms of good practices and to have greater empathy with the needs of our clients.”

Likewise, AFI KLM E&M EVP Anne Brachet says of her company’s decision to affiliate with ALTA, “Along with our American subsidiary Barfield, we are delighted to join ALTA. We have been fortunate to work with many of its member airlines over the years, and we look forward to exploring new business opportunities in the region with the association.”

ALTA’s newest MRO-industry affiliate member Aeroman has been providing MRO services to the commercial-aviation sector for more than 30 years.

El Salvador-based Aeroman focuses its maintenance services on five highly produced commercial-aircraft families: the Airbus A320 family, the Boeing 737 and 757 families and – as more recent additions to its MRO portfolio – the Airbus A330 family and the Embraer 190.

COOPESA, an FAA- and EASA-certified airframe MRO, has been in operation for 53 years. San José-based COOPESA specializes in providing MRO services for the A320 and Boeing 737 families, as well as for the Embraer 190 and the Boeing 757.

Today ALTA's membership complement includes 19 Latin American and Caribbean carriers as full members. Another 11 North American and European airlines are ALTA associate members, while 48 companies representing a wide variety of aviation activities are affiliate members of the association.