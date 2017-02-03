AJW Group has opened a new office in Moscow as part of a strategy to expand its presence in the CIS and Eastern Europe region.

The entity will be known as AJW Russia and will target the expansion of existing customer relationships in the region through increased parts and repair support.

The Russian division will be led by Evgeniy Shuravin, whose role will also include responsibility for customer liaison and the delivery of AJW Group’s strategy in the region.

Previously, Shuravin was director of material support at a major Russian carrier, overseeing the spares procurement, logistics and store management for a fleet of more than 100 aircraft.

Christopher Whiteside, president and CEO of AJW, said: “We believe that our expansion into the region has major locng-term potential and I am confident that Evgeniy will lead the office successfully with his extensive aviation and aerospace experience.”