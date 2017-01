Africa's in-service fleet will reach approximately 1,600 aircraft by the end of 2017. The top five models include Boeing 767-6, -7, -8 and -900s at 34%; Beech 1900s at 25%; Boeing 747-3, -4 and -500s at 15%; Airbus A320s at 15%; and Bombardier Q400s at 11%.

African operators are expected to generate more than $2.5 billion in MRO expenditures in 2017. The Boeing fleet is expected to generate $1.27 billion, followed by the Airbus fleet at $588 million.

Engine maintenance accounts for the largest MRO demand of the $2.5 billion market at 32%, or $791 million.

Inside MRO reports on the African MRO market, citing "significant hurdles" that will need to be overcome while supporting a $2 billion increase in MRO spending by 2025. In the charts that follow, review the country's current MRO position and key players that comprise its demand, expenditures and fleet make-up.

See 2017 Commercial Aviation Fleet & MRO Forecast, Aviation Week Network for more information.