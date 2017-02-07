AFI KLM E&M will provide full component support to Cayman Airways for a Boeing 737-800 aircraft it added to its fleet in December 2016.

Under the Boeing Component Services Program its run since 2005, AFI KLM E&M will have total control over parts activities, which include technical assistance, logistics and inventory pool access.

The aircraft had been supported by AFI KLM E&M when it was with its previous operator, before going into the fleet of the Cayman Islands flag carrier.

The deal, which was finalized in just a matter of weeks, is the first between the aftermarket specialist and Cayman Airways.

Franck Becker, VP sales Americas AFI KLM E&M, said “In demonstrating our flexibility and understanding towards Cayman Airways’ unique operational requirements, we earned their trust with our experience and our ability to manage this type of program.”