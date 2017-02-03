Aero Norway has moved to a shift work program to increase production capacity due to a growing number of engine inductions at its Stavanger facility.

The CFM-authorized repair station said in order to meet the ramp-up, it will train 10 new technician apprentices in the next few months as parts of efforts to reinforce its expertise.

“We are seeing a pattern of increased demand stimulating the need for more technicians and multiple shifts, and it has always been a fundamental part of our business ethos to invest in apprenticeships” explains Glenford Marston, general manager – Aero Norway.

“We are also rapidly increasing our internal engine component repair capabilities as part of our drive to cut costs and improve TAT for our customers. We need the right team of highly qualified engineers working 24/7 to sustain this level of service.” The MRO holds approvals for CFM56-3, -5B and 7B engine types and has capacity for up to 120 engines per year at its shop.