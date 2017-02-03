All types of Airbus A330s combined will generate more than $78 billion in maintenance and modification spending, measured in 2016 dollars, during the 2017-26 period, according to Aviation Week’s 2017 Fleet and MRO Forecast. Heavy maintenance in more than 2,400 major events and nearly 7,000 minor events will account for $6.8 billion; engine maintenance will cost more than $22 billion; and components will require more than $16 billion in support. Line maintenance will cost nearly as much ...
