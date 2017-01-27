NEW DELHI—India’s space agency readjusted the orbit of its landmark Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM) to avoid the spacecraft experiencing a long-duration eclipse of the Sun that would have drained its solar batteries, the country’s top space scientist says. The repositioning, which was announced in August last year, was carried out on Jan. 17. “The duration of the eclipse was so long that had we done nothing, the mission’s battery capacity would have got exhausted ...