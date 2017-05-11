Since 2011, Leonardo DRS has undergone significant change, from a company focused on Army technologies to one that is more balanced across the U.S. military, and branching out into new directions. CEO Bill Lynn, a former deputy defense secretary, recently sat down with Aviation Week editors. He discussed DRS’s in-process acquisition of Daylight Solutions—a company that makes a laser that can improve rotary-wing aircraft survivability—and the company’s first-ever bid ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"CEO On T-X: DRS â€˜Not Bidding A Lot Of Other $16 Billion Contractsâ€™" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package. Click “subscribe now” below to view your options.
Current Aviation Week & Space Technology magazine subscribers: simply use your subscriber email to log in to your account (or contact us for assistance in updating your account).
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.