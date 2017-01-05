India Completes Test-Firing of Nuclear-Capable ICBM India has conducted the last developmental test-firing of its homegrown Agni-V intercontinental ballistic missile. The fourth and final test of the nuclear-capable missile, which took place on Dec. 26 from Abdul Kalam Island (formerly Wheeler Island) off the eastern Odisha coast, met all test parameters, a defense ministry official says. “All the radars, tracking systems and range stations tracked and monitored the flight ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS PREMIUM CONTENT
" The Week In Defense, Jan. 5-11, 2017" is part of the new Aviation Week & Space Technology subscription, now available online and in our newly launched mobile app.
Current Aviation Week & Space Technology magazine subscribers: online and mobile access are now included at no added charge to you. To read this full article, use your subscriber email to log in to your account (or contact us for assistance in updating your account).
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Subscribe NOW to our introductory launch special (up to 40% off regular rates), available exclusively at Aviationweek.com. Simply click below to choose your preferred option to receive immediate online and mobile access.