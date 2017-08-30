For Tech Sgt. Richard, it was a typical workday. As imagery mission supervisor for the U.S. Air Force’s 497th intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) group, Richard oversees a team of airmen who analyze photos and video taken by the U-2 Dragon Lady and RQ-4 Global Hawks flying surveillance missions around the world. On this particular day in early 2017, Richard’s team was tasked with analyzing real-time imagery of oil fields in U.S. Central ...