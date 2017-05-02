The Future of the F-16 | Supersonic Biz Av

Boeing’s common-platform concept offers the U.S. Air Force variants of the twinjet family, including the newly developed MAX, to succeed all the aging military quad-jet fleets in line for eventual refinancing strategies....More
In this week’s roundup: Japan considers missile defense system to counter North Korean threat, State Department approves potential U.S. Foreign Military Sales to New Zealand and Kenya and Russia’s Ka-52K completes first maritime test....More
The future of aviation operations lies in the ability to leverage all available data sources in real-time to maximize efficiency and safety, enhancing the industry’s bottom line while improving the passenger experience....More
As programs of record across the commercial, space and defense segments of the aerospace and defense industry have grown more complex, program and project leaders have been forced to look beyond the technical and production challenges they face....More
Commercial aviation faces pressures from several fronts, including volatile gas prices, demands for low airfares, a global multi-echelon supply chain, and the need to keep the fleet flight-ready at all times. One of the key aircraft availability drivers is time spent in maintenance....More
In the simplest terms, airlines need to maximize the value of their aircraft by increasing profits from time in the air while decreasing the costs and time on the ground. Efficient aircraft ground operations are fundamental to meeting customer service expectations...More