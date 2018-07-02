NASA Lays Out Plans for Low-Boom X-59 NASA has laid out a three-phase program to collect data on public acceptance of reduced sonic booms using the Lockheed Martin Skunk Works-developed low-boom demonstrator, which has been designated the X-59A QueSST. Community response data gathered by the Low Boom Flight Demonstration (LBFD) program will be provided to the FAA and International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) to help define a standard for en route noise that will permit civil ...