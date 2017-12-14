Home > Future of Aerospace > Using Wideband IF Digitizers to Solve Challenges in Streaming and Recording RF Signals
You have access to this content through your organization’s enterprise subscription to the Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN). Would you like to go there now? Your choice will be remembered until you close your browser.
This paper describes various capabilities of wideband IF digitizers with built-in FPGA chips in the context of RF signal streaming. Topics include wideband signal streaming, variable burst signal recording, and narrowband signal monitoring.