Part 1 of the Machining Titanium whitepaper, we covered the challenges of machining titanium due to its high strength, low thermal conductivity, high modulus of elasticity, and shearing mechanism; and discussed how a holistic approach using the right machines and processes can significantly reduce these challenges.

In part 2, we will examine what the tool-bending moment is and how address bending-moment limitations can reduce challenges and errors. We will also explain what happens when tool-bending moment is exceeded, and how to calculate cutting forces correctly.

Download the full Whitepaper now to gain this valuable insight into Machining Titanium

If you missed part one of this Whitepaper series, click here

Machine Titanium: Losing the Headache by Using the Right Approach