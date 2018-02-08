Chinese drone-maker Ehang says it has flown approximately 40 passengers in development test flying of the Ehang 184 electric vertical-takeoff-and-landing autonomous air vehicle (AAV). Video of the testing shows the company has flown at least two versions of the multirotor vehicle. Guangzhou-based Ehang says it has conducted more than 1,000 test flights of the vehicle, which was unveiled at the CES consumer electronics show in Las Vegas in January 2016. The video shows flights of the ...