Boom Supersonic does not have many sacred cows, “but speed is one of them,” says founder and CEO Blake Scholl. Maintaining a Mach 2.2 cruise is critical as the Colorado-based startup works to balance the high- and low-speed performance of its 55-seat supersonic airliner, now called the Overture. Other supersonic transport projects have traded maximum cruise speed for lower airport noise, but Mach 2.2 is central to Boom’s business case and to enabling transatlantic and ...