Flying the Archangel | Cybersecurity

  • Archangel Pilot Report

    • Apr 5, 2017
      Article
      COIN Machine: Flying The Iomax Archangel   64

      "Robust," "effective" and "versatile" are three words that come to our test pilot’s mind after two sorties in this new-generation counterinsurgency aircraft....More

  • Propulsion

  • Cybersecurity

  • Technology

    • Apr 4, 2017
      Article
      Subscale Flights Show Potential Of DARPA VTOL X-Plane   4

      Aurora Flight Sciences builds confidence in its XV-24A LightningStrike high-speed VTOL design with subscale flights showing the configuration can convert between vertical and forward flight....More
    • Apr 3, 2017
      Article
      The Week In Technology, April 3-7, 2017   2

      Airbus E-Fan goes bigger; GE CEO backs electric engines; NLR trains on model aircraft; Onera tests canard bizjet; delivery drone drives to doorsteps....More

  • Defense

    • Apr 4, 2017
      Article
      Can USAF Afford To Retire F-15 C/D Eagle?   131

      The service must weigh risks posed by a short-term capability gap against moving more rapidly to a modern combat air fleet....More
    • Apr 5, 2017
      Article
      Japanese Defense Ministry Declares KHI C-2 Fit For Service   10

      Introduction of Japan’s new airlifter into service is greatly boosting capacity, because the type is replacing the much smaller C-1. A proposed civil version has been dropped, however....More
    • Apr 6, 2017
      Article
      The Week In Defense, April 6-13, 2017   1

      Germany’s battle of the heavy-lift helicopters, India to buy 100 Barak-1 missiles while it looks to replace the type, Malaysia not ready to commit to Dassault Rafale fighters, and Aero Vodochody gets back into the light fighter game....More

  • Space

  • Avionics

    • Apr 7, 2017
      Article
      What Is The Certification Tipping Point?   1

      The complexity of integrated systems and cross-border involvement have made certification costs higher than development costs for aerospace equipment....More

  • Commercial Aviation

  • Awards

    • Apr 4, 2017
      Article
      Aviation Week Scores Big In Trade Press Pulitzers 2

      Aviation Week has won top honors in the Jesse H. Neal National Business Journalism Awards, the business-to-business media equivalent of the Pulitzer Prizes....More

  • Columns and Opinion

    • Apr 6, 2017
      Commentary
      Opinion: A Map Of Aerospace Mergers And Acquisitions   2

      The story line behind the aerospace industry’s grand consolidation....More
    • Apr 7, 2017
      Commentary
      The Chandelle Winery, An Aviation Icon, Is Closing   2

      A panoply of distinctive aircraft grace the labels of various wines from Sonoma, California, family-owned vineyard now poised to shutter its decades-old business....More
    • Apr 5, 2017
      Commentary
      Reagan Staffer Highlights Space Station’s Geopolitical Value   3

      A California Republican congressman and former Reagan speechwriter recalls the close vote that saved the ISS....More
    • Apr 7, 2017
      Commentary
      GE CEO Prioritizes Tax Reform, Deregulation   3

      In this week's Washington Outlook: Jeff Immelt urges business leaders not to count on government help, ATC reform may not tax GA operators, the NRO seeks more willingness to accept risk and the Air Force and FAA to start space traffic management pilot program....More
    • Apr 5, 2017
      Commentary
      Opinion: Why America Needs A Space Corps   19

      No matter how vital space power becomes to the U.S., if it is relegated to a supporting role inside the Air Force, or any other service or agency, it will always receive short shrift....More
