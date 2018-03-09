COMMERCIAL AVIATION Spinning off air traffic control will no longer be pursued in upcoming FAA reauthorization legislation after the leading proponent in U.S. Congress, House Transportation Committee Chairman Rep. Bill Shuster (R-Pa.), conceded the idea lacks enough support on Capitol Hill. Czech manufacturer Let Aircraft Industries has launched production of the modernized L410NG following European certification of the 19-passenger airliner equipped with General Electric H85-200 ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"First Take (March 12, 2018)" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package.
Subscribe now to read this full article. And by subscribing, you'll also receive full coverage of what's next in technology from the experts trusted by the global aerospace & defense community.