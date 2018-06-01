COMMERCIAL Australia and the Netherlands are holding Russia responsible for the shootdown of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 (MH17) over Ukraine in July 2014. This follows a Joint Investigation Team find-ing that the Buk missile that shot down the airliner was launched from a vehicle belonging to a Russian Army unit. Rolls-Royce hopes to begin testing a revised compressor blade for the Boeing 787’s Trent 1000 Package C engine in June, as a permanent fix for cracks that have caused ...
