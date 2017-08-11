DEFENSE Four aircraft are undergoing assessment by the U.S. Air Force beginning Aug. 9 after L3 Technologies entered the OA-X light-attack experiment with the AT-802L Longsword armed derivative of Air Tractor’s agricultural aircraft. Textron’s AT-6 and Scorpion and the Sierra Nevada/Embraer A-29 also participated. Sikorsky’s VH-92A presidential helicopter flew for the first time on July 28, joining two engineering development models flown in 2015 and 2016. Based on the ...