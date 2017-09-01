Weighing F-35 Merits “F-35, in Black and White” (Aug. 14-Sept. 3, p. 61) begs one key question of debater Marine Corps Lt. Col. (ret.) Dave Berke: What is the combat ratio of the F-22 or F-35? Specifically, how many “enemy aircraft” has either shot down versus being shot down itself? Neither airplane has been engaged in military combat. They are mere paper tigers. Bob Londer Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Pie in the Sky? Online, readers shared ...
