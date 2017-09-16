Driven By the Bottom Line? As a pilot who has spent a few decades with the airlines, I can easily understand the drive toward pilotless cockpits—money. As discussed in the Commentary “Cashing Out Cockpits” (Sept. 4-17, p. 12), this in itself is not always a bad thing. So it all comes down to execution of the idea. Sometimes businesspeople and engineers may not fully appreciate the dynamic environment in which we fly airplanes or the judgment exercised daily by experienced ...