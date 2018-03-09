Past is Prologue In “The Birth of Urban Air” (Feb. 26-March 11, p. 26), the CityAirbus electric vertical-takeoff-and-landing (eVTOL) concept reminded me of a vehicle depicted in the Belgian comic strip Spirou and Fantasio, a classic Franco-Belgian series. The cartoon first ran 57 years ago. Although the vehicle shown was not electric, the author/artist had a rather good idea about aeronautics in general. Pierre Papucci, Nantes, France Online, readers for the most part ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"Letters From Our Readers ( March 9, 2018)" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package.
Subscribe now to read this full article. And by subscribing, you'll also receive full coverage of what's next in technology from the experts trusted by the global aerospace & defense community.