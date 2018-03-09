Past is Prologue In “The Birth of Urban Air” (Feb. 26-March 11, p. 26), the CityAirbus electric vertical-takeoff-and-landing (eVTOL) concept reminded me of a vehicle depicted in the Belgian comic strip Spirou and Fantasio, a classic Franco-Belgian series. The cartoon first ran 57 years ago. Although the vehicle shown was not electric, the author/artist had a rather good idea about aeronautics in general. Pierre Papucci, Nantes, France Online, readers for the most part ...