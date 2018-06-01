Fan Blade Observations I would like to address some recent comments from readers Raymond Blohm and Malcolm Bowden regarding the fan blade separation incident on a Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 (May 21-June 3, p. 6). Their observations about modern fan engines and the certification process are incomplete, at best. As to Blohm’s idea of eliminating the containment ring, it was proved on the initial General Electric GE90 that bigger was always better in terms of fuel burn, ...