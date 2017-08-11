DAGUR Danger? Ideas put forth in “Divine Guidance” (July 24-Aug. 13, p. 46) leave me underwhelmed. Think about it: another device that substitutes computer solutions for basic airmanship. It is bad enough that the new generation of general aviation pilots has little training or time accrued mastering basic navigation skills; they also tend to rely on magenta lines as well as automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast traffic alerts in lieu of looking outside. Now ...