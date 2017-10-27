Ageism Afoot? Reading between the lines in “Hiring for the Long-Haul” about the pending pilot shortage (Oct. 2-15, p. 56), seeing carrier raids to fill seats reaching not only colleges but high schools, I suspect that job outcomes for older sticks will be similar to the 1980s, when United Airlines estimated the chance of a “very experienced” applicant seeing a class upgrade at about 3%. There seemed to be an industry-wide imperious, mean-spiritedness to the whole ...