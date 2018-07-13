China’s proposed Moon rocket will have a liftoff thrust approaching 6,000 metric tons (13 million lb.), much more than what NASA is planning for the Space Launch System, state space-launcher builder Calt says. Mass at departure will exceed 4,000 metric tons. A smaller launcher, Long March 8, appears to have been radically redesigned since it was first described a year ago. It will have a vertically recoverable core first stage and boosters, Calt official Long Lehao said in a Beijing ...
