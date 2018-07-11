When French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel launched their vision for a future fighter jet last summer, they saw it as a pillar to strengthen European defense sovereignty, fighting back against a tide of defense exports from across the Atlantic. However, it may no longer be the only game in town. In the coming days, the British government is expected to launch its Combat Air Strategy, a blueprint for a new combat aircraft program. France, Germany and ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"British Combat Air Strategy Hints At Second European Fighter Project" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package.
Subscribe now to read this full article. And by subscribing, you'll also receive full coverage of what's next in technology from the experts trusted by the global aerospace & defense community.