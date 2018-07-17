A number of sales agreements were concluded on Monday at the Farnborough Airshow:

• U.S. lessor Jackson Square Aviation ordered 30 Boeing 737 MAX 8s. Deliveries are scheduled to take place over the 2023-25 period.

• Kuwait’s Golden Falcon Aviation morphed a previous memorandum of understanding (MoU) into a firm order for 25 Airbus A320neos, which will be operated by Wataniya Airways.

• United Airlines ordered 25 Embraer E175s in a 70-seat configuration. Deliveries are scheduled to begin in the second quarter of 2019.

• Australian lessor Macquarie AirFinance ordered 20 A320neos.

• Goshawk Aviation, a leasing company jointly owned by Hong Kong’s NWS Holdings and Chow Tai Fook Enterprises, ordered 20 A320neos.

• Brazil’s Gol Airlines ordered 15 Boeing MAX 8s and converted 30 current MAX orders to the 737 MAX 10.

•Qatar Airways finalized an order for five Boeing 777 Freighters: the agreement had been announced as a commitment in April.

•Vistara, a full-service carrier based in New Delhi, signed a letter of intent for 13 Airbus A320neos, to be powered by CFM Leap-1A turbofans.

• StarLux Airlines, a new full-service carrier based in Taipei, Taiwan, and planning to start operations in 2020, inked an MoU for 12 Airbus A350-1000s and five A350-900s.

• Airbus signed an MoU with an unnamed lessor for 80 A320neos.

• DHL placed an “order and commitment” for 14 Boeing 777 Freighters and purchase rights for seven more of the type. A portion of the order previously appeared as “unidentified” in Boeing’s order summary.

• United Airlines ordered four Boeing 787-9 s that were previously listed as unidentified.

• Romania’s Tarom ordered five Boeing 737 MAX 8s, previously listed as unidentified.

• Middle East Airlines selected Pratt & Whitney’s PW1100G-JM geared turbofan to power 11 firm Airbus A320neos. The contract includes engine maintenance via Pratt’s EngineWise service.

• Arkia Israeli Airlines signed a 12-year agreement with GE Aviation for its TrueChoice Flight Hour service, involving the maintenance of CF34-10E engines for three Embraer 190s.