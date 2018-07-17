Having launched its Skywise big data service for its commercial aircraft in conjunction with Palantir, Airbus is expanding the vision to its military product line, with the launch of SmartForce. ShowNews caught up with Ildiko Ferencsik, head of digital aircraft services, Airbus Defence and Space, to find out more.

ShowNews: What will you be calling this service, and which aircraft can it be applied to? Eurofighter, C-295, CN-235, A400M, A330, helicopters?

Ildiko Ferencsik: We are launching this service suite as SmartForce supporting a wide range of military assets. We expect initially to see the main benefits coming from the most modern types, but our vision is to bring every aircraft up to speed as their equipment allows and as through-life upgrades to avionics enable.

What are the potential benefits of SmartForce to the militaries?

SmartForce helps military operators to accelerate their own digital transformation in order to allow them to improve their operational readiness. By breaking information silos, Airbus teams can also more rapidly perform root cause analysis and faster troubleshooting, providing our customers with more efficient customer support. Military operators have differently ranked priorities from airlines. They are much more focused on aircraft and mission availability, with economic drivers being secondary. But SmartForce brings you both.

With data-driven capabilities, we could accelerate root-cause analysis from, for example, several months to a few days. The automation of operational processes is dramatically cutting the time needed for analyses and means that results are available at your fingertips compared to making lengthy calculations and spending time to retrieve and access data across organizational and technical silos.

Does this require any modifications to the aircraft?

We are dealing with a wide range of equipment and we will have to apply different techniques to different classes and families of aircraft. But in general, there is potential with most fleets, even if it is likely to be a more sophisticated and effective exercise with current generation types.

Do the military operators fly enough – compared to commercial operators – to generate the amounts of data needed to make SmartForce work?

An important benefit of SmartForce is the sharing of aggregated data between operators, which will help address this point. Naturally there are sensitivities with sharing data in the military sector, but our biggest customers are major coalition members who are used to working together and through OCCAR [the Organization for Joint Armament Cooperation], for example. The economics of operating military aircraft have not always been very transparent or very easy to share with allies, and these days there is more pressure on ministries of defense to justify their expenditure. SmartForce can be very effective in addressing those issues. Additionally, there is already concern in a number of countries about the low number of flight hours – for training in particular – being logged by aircrew. So, with greater cost-efficiency those hours could probably be increased and bring greater operational efficiency.

Who owns the data, who has access, how will it be kept secure?

Ultimately, the customer owns the data. In order to be trusted by military customers, we will implement on-premise private cloud environments to facilitate geographic isolation and access control and to allow monitoring and auditing by the relevant national cyber-security and airworthiness authorities and Airbus. We have a best-in-class security approach, and in addition, we are compliant with the data-access, data-localization, and data-protection requirements of our customers. For example, data-access-accredited personnel may be required, and Airbus is ready to meet this requirement. Furthermore, some mission-critical information that is not needed for aircraft maintenance and operations [is] also filtered and excluded from the shared data areas. Our customers tell us what the information that can be used [is], and we comply with that.

How will the data be collected?

Depending on the aircraft type and the way in which the data is intended for use, there are a range of techniques. We are exploring several candidate technologies for handling wireless transfer of data between aircraft and the ground, both during the mission and with the aircraft on-ground. In all cases, we take “security by design” as a principle for the development of these solutions. Secure airborne communications are a well-established technology using a variety of encryption techniques, and we believe that any concerns are a matter of perception more than technical reality.

Have any customers signed up?

We are formally launching SmartForce here at the show, but we have been talking to some of our major customers for a while, and we are already conducting trial activities.