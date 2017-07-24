Exclusive: One-on-one With The USAF Chief

After decades of promise is hypersonic technology finally verging on operational capability? The U.S. Air Force thinks so, and is laying out high-speed requirements underpinned by a growing budget for sustained R&D....More
Desktop Metals raises $115 million to back its bid to revolutionize additive manufacturing with a metal 3D-printing process it says is 100 times faster and 20 times cheaper than laser-based processes....More
In this week's Washington Outlook: Senator advocates first building sensor layer, Senate appropriators back NextGen ATM and NASA’s Mars-bound rocket and a look at what’s ahead for spending bills....More
In the simplest terms, airlines need to maximize the value of their aircraft by increasing profits from time in the air while decreasing the costs and time on the ground. Efficient aircraft ground operations are fundamental to meeting customer service expectations...More
Turn your Manufacturing 4.0 ideas into action. Want insight into ways a digital factory floor and robotics can transform your manufacturing? Hear from a supplier, a robotics expert and additive manufacturing strategist in this new video....More
Greater Fort Lauderdale’s aviation industry is a multibillion-dollar sector, including airlines, airframe and engine manufacturers, component parts suppliers, maintenance repair and overhaul (MRO) facilities, and allied industries such as banking and insurance....More
The future of aviation operations lies in the ability to leverage all available data sources in real-time to maximize efficiency and safety, enhancing the industry’s bottom line while improving the passenger experience....More
The aviation world is changing from top to bottom; those who don’t keep up are aced out. If you don’t have the right equipment, permits, and know how, you may not be allowed to complete your Point A to Point B objectives....More