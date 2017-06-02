Europe’s Up-and-Comers and Big Players

India takes another step toward Make-In-India; Philippines seeks bids for maritime patrol aircraft, bidders queue for Canadian search-and-rescue helicopter competition and Lockheed’s latest training and simulation software release....More
A venture development company specializing in commercializing innovations languishing within large OEMs creates a startup to unlock the potential in a C-130 drag reduction developed by Lockheed....More
Thornberry would spend more on missiles and missile defenses to counter North Korea; Transportation Secretary disperses airport funding; and Raytheon will pursue future multiyear standard missile contracts....More
On a business jet, the cabin experience is crucial to the satisfaction of an executive and his or her team. In the past this often meant larger — and more, and higher definition — screens, along with more buttons, bells and whistles....More
Aviation Week’s 2016 Workforce Study highlights several data points about the aerospace and defense industry and how companies are doing in terms of identifying, hiring and keeping the best talent....More
Turn your Manufacturing 4.0 ideas into action. Want insight into how a digital factory floor and automation can transform your manufacturing? Hear from a supplier, a robotics expert and additive manufacturing strategist in this new video....More
Motivated manufactures working to solve this challenge that impact affordability can find recommendations for how an effective IP management system can avoid non-compliance and security compromises and best practices for integration....More