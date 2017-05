Aviation Week's Editorial Team

Aviation Week has been hailed as the #1 source for aerospace and defense intelligence for over 100 years. Our international editors are considered industry experts, and recognized with national and international accolades. They have global perspectives, local knowledge, access to the right sources, and the ability to "connect the dots." Decision makers rely on their unique perspectives found nowhere else.

Aviation Week sustains market leadership with a global editorial team pioneering thought leadership from news bureaus around the world. Our team's expertise provides vital market analysis by integrating the full scope of a story including research, technology, business, operations and policy.

As well as our flagship title Aviation Week & Space Technology (AW&ST), our industry briefings include: Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN), Aerospace Daily & Defense Report, Aviation Daily, Air Transport World, Business & Commercial Aviation, Weekly of Business Aviation, ShowNews and Inside MRO.

In 2017 Aviation Week was the recipient of the Jesse H. Neal Award for Best Media Brand and the Grand Neal Award. The awards are the business-to-business media equivalent of the Pulitzer Prizes.