Like a number of disruptive companies in the business aviation sector, VistaJet is enjoying fast rates of growth. In the 2017 financial year, the Malta-based global aviation outfit saw its flight revenues grow 22%, while flight hours in the U.S. increased by 39%.

Sustaining these kinds of figures will mean not just continuing to wrest business away from other providers, but also to bring new customers into business aviation. VistaJet believes that it is well placed to do both, with its multifaceted offering: Program, its flight-hours subscription plan; Direct, an app- and phone-based booking system; and On Demand, for occasional bookings of ad-hoc flights.

“Our VistaJet Direct app is where we’re going to get a lot more people who are new to business aviation, because they’ll be able to see, they’ll be able to know,” says chief commercial officer Ian Moore. “There’s a mystique to private jets, and there’s sometimes a perception that these aircraft are all the same. The app shows you what you’re getting – what the aircraft looks like, what the pilot or the cabin host or hostess looks like – so our app will help us get those new entrants.

“Saying that, though,” he continues, “I feel we’ve got a lot through taking from the current industry, particularly in North America. We’ve got a huge opportunity there, and we’re only really scratching the surface. My sales team are very annoyed with me going on about that! But I really believe that a transparent, fixed-price model in America – which has suffered so much from declining residual values and depreciation of fractions – means we’re really singing the right tune in these places.”

The fixed-price aspect of the VistaJet business plan is, Moore argues, a compelling reason for companies to choose to use its service.

“I always say that we’re a CFO’s dream,” he says, “because you can finally go to the board and say, ‘This is how much it costs us.’ Otherwise you’re just guessing.”

The combination is powerful.

“I’m very lucky to work for a company where, if you own a jet you might still be interested in us, and if you’re a first-time flyer you’re also interested in us,” Moore says. “Whether you fly a thousand hours, or you’ve never flown before, we can have a conversation. Having unlimited USPs for a product is quite unique.”