UTC Aerospace Systems has launched a new product line from its Booth Veneers division. The FLite product series, including FLiteFlex and AlumiFLite, was developed to meet customers’ requests for veneers that are lighter, more flexible and less flammable.

Designed to offer increased weight savings and flexibility, FLiteFlex is a two-ply product that provides a greater balance of thermal and mechanical properties through its proprietary combination of face veneer and a synthetic substrate. As a result of this patent-pending technology, FLiteFlex is nearly 60% lighter than existing Booth Veneers products and can result in up to 500 lb. of weight savings – depending on the size of the aircraft and the amount of veneer used.

The burn-resistant substrate is thinner, more durable and offers increased flexibility, with the ability to bend around radii that traditional veneers cannot – creating new options for OEMs, designers and cabinet shops.

AlumiFLite is a three-ply product consisting of a face veneer with an aluminium core and poplar backer. Compared to traditional three-ply veneer products, AlumiFLite offers up to 40% weight savings per shipset, while also providing increased flexibility to make it easier to work with. To better maintain the wood’s natural finish, the face veneer is chemical free, requiring no fire-retardant chemicals, and the aluminium core has two thickness options, depending on the customer’s needs.