Twin bizjets are set for certification this year. Europe sees the G600 for the first time.

EBACE saw its first Gulfstream G500 last May, but with the similar, yet longer-fuselage G600 now also well established in the flight-testing phase, the manufacturer has decided to stage a double act for Europe’s benefit.

Despite the immense effort needed to produce the business jet industry’s leading, most technologically advanced aircraft and build and sustain a fleet of 10 prototypes, comprising five of each version, Gulfstream has made time to show the dynamic duo together on only the second occasion outside the U.S.

ABACE in Shanghai last month was the first such occasion and, in typical Gulfstream style, the ferry flights were used to set (subject to ratification) city-pair speed records. In fact, the records also came in two by two because, being in different weight categories, the machines counted as being separate.

On April 20, the G500 and G600 flew from Shanghai to Honolulu at an average speed of Mach 0.90. The G500 made the flight in 8 hr., 34 min., with the G600 arriving just 1 min. later at 8 hr., 35 min.

The next day, the two linked Pacific and Atlantic, traveling from Honolulu to Savannah, again at Mach 0.90. The G500 took 7 hr., 44 min., and the G600 did it in 7 hr., 49 min.

In a further joint act, the G500 and G600 will both be certified this year, marking the first time Gulfstream has pulled off such a coordinated effort. This will not be quite simultaneous, for the G500 sign-off is expected imminently – perhaps just as soon as the FAA is reassured there’s no hickory bark in the structure.

The pair have cabins wider and taller than those of the present G450 and G550, the first of which is to be supplanted by the G500. While the G550 hasn’t been terminated, it is expected to take a back seat to the G500/600.

Both types are borne aloft on Gulfstream-designed and -manufactured wings – a first – and, with Pratt & Whitey Canada’s PW800-series engines, they mark the first time U.S.-designed Gulfstreams have flown on other than Rolls-Royce power. Common, advanced, touch-screen flight decks include electrically back-driven “active inceptor” sidesticks that move together, as if mechanically linked. No other civil aircraft has this awareness and safety feature.

At program launch, modest Gulfstream announced its range goals at a cruising speed of Mach 0.85 as being 5,000 nm for the G500 and 6,200 nm for the G600, falling at Mach 0.90 to 3,800 nm and 4,800 nm, respectively. Numbers based on the flight test program are that the G500 will fly 5,200 nm at Mach 0.85 and 4,400 nm at Mach 0.90, while the G600 will travel 6,500 nm at Mach 0.85 and 5,100 nm at Mach 0.90.

In truth, Gulfstream has arrived in the static display five by five, also bringing the flagship Gulfstream G650ER, high-performing Gulfstream G550 and the super-midsize Gulfstream G280 to the party. Clearly, this is evidence of building upon success, for Europe’s Gulfstream fleet has grown by 15% since 2013, with nearly 230 aircraft now based in the region, more than 170 of them are large cabin.

“Gulfstream remains committed to the business aviation needs of the European region,” said Mark Burns, president, Gulfstream. “We are uniquely positioned with offerings ideal for a wide range of missions – whether speeding from country to country or continent to continent. The G500 and G600, especially, are generating strong interest in Europe.”

In addition to the EBACE static display, Gulfstream is offering a range of immersive reality experiences that will highlight advanced design and safety innovation, including Virtual Flight, Paint Design, Seat Design and Cabin Experience.

Customers and pilots can experience Gulfstream’s Symmetry Flight Deck through Virtual Flight, an interactive experience that features a pilot seat, all-new active control sidesticks and a throttle quadrant.

They also have the option of virtually exploring a G650ER cabin and experiencing the comfort of the G650ER seat with Seat Design and Cabin Experience, experimenting with a variety of configurations in the four-living-area space.