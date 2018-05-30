Operators can use the Hullo interface to search for crew, whose profiles include information such as hours on each platform type.

It isn’t just charter brokerages that are feeling the effects of app-based disruption. Hullo Aircrew, a start-up founded by former Hangar8 and Gama Aviation executives Keiron Blay and Steve Payne, deploys digital technology to assist self-employed pilots and cabin crew find work, as well as providing a mechanism by which operators can quickly and easily crew their flights.

“There’s always an issue with trying to find freelance crew at the last minute for go-now situations,” says Blay. “Everyone’s got their little black book that they go to; or they might use an agency. We’re trying to be a disruptive platform to agencies. We’re going to be more cost-effective, and we want to try to give the power back to the freelance aircrew as well.”

Crew can log their details on the Hullo system – including aircraft types, details of training and currencies, and availability schedules – while operators can input requirements for an upcoming flight. The Hullo system then matches buyers to sellers. Both crew and operators can join for free: Hullo takes what Blay calls “a small commission” from both sides on completion of the job.

There are further benefits to crews. The company provides and sources training, and offers further practical help to freelance crew members lacking the support systems generally available to salaried employees.

“If you’re a freelance pilot you don’t get any of the traditional perks of being employed, so we also want to try to help those guys out in the background,” Blay says. “We’ve got a back-office facility for passports and visas; we can put deals in place with various insurance companies; we have a financial adviser for anyone who wants help on their wealth management.

“We also have a cheaper deal if they want to take out insurance on visual health care.”

The company launched in December, and has already met its first-year targets. “We’re fully operational, and we’re booking jobs,” Blay emphasizes. “We have over 1,000 crew subscribers already, and over 45 operator accounts have been set up.”

Current members cover more than 130 aircraft types and 150 home-base airports. These are mainly in Europe, but the company intends to be active in the U.S. and Middle East soon. Plans are also afoot for Hullo Engineer, for ground crew, and Hullo Helicrew, for rotary platforms. “And, obviously, when we get to the yachting industry, that’ll be Hullo Sailor,” Blay quips.