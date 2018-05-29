Swiss maintenance and repair specialist RUAG Aviation is entering a new business thanks to its expertise for inspecting aircraft. On fixing one maintenance problem on a Bombardier Global it discovered another – and launched a new side-business.

Last fall Bombardier issued a Service Bulletin about migration of a bushing in the flaps of its Global aircraft, which is detectable only with a borescope inspection. At that time, RUAG had three Globals at its Munich-Oberpfaffenhofen location for C-checks. During the first inspection, it confirmed the bushing was correctly in place, but it found corrosion inside the flaps.

The team checked the two other Global aircraft and found they had corrosion, too. It soon became clear that the entire fleet of Global aircraft, Express/ XRS, 5000 and 6000 could be affected.

Bombardier issued a new Service Bulletin on Jan 26 covering corrosion inside the flaps. Meanwhile, RUAG had already repaired both flaps on three Global aircraft. The process calls for a special Bombardier rigging tool used to measure the precise flap placement before it is taken off from the wing. Once removed, the flap is opened to rectify the corrosion and improve drainage. Sheet metal work is followed by a protective coating to prevent further corrosion, compliant repainting of the flap and non-destructive testing (NDT).

Finally, the flap is remounted, again using the special rigging tool. The process requires about 600 man-hours per aircraft.

RUAG is the only independent maintenance company to own the specific Bombardier rigging tool, and, at the same time, to offer the complete repair process. In fact, Bombardier stated in their Advisory Wire covering the flaps that they will not be renting or loaning the tool, but RUAG does, combined with additional service.

“We can ship it in one working day to any maintenance provider. Then it takes another day for rigging and measuring, plus one for flap removal. The RUAG team can start the repair process on the fourth day at the aircraft’s location, or the customer can ship the flaps to us for full rectification,” says Jürgen Stadlmeir, Head of MRO Business Jets Center Munich, RUAG Aviation.

“All customers have the choice of securing our complete repair expertise for the Global aircraft, especially as part of our one-stop shop approach, or having us treat it as an AOG service,” Stadlmeir continues. Currently, RUAG is working on flaps from two more Global aircraft. One is undergoing a C-check at the Munich site and the other set was shipped from an MRO company, which is taking early advantage of the offered service.

At present, over 750 Global aircraft are in service worldwide. RUAG expects to acquire a certain stake of this critical and mandatory repair process, especially given its ownership of the rigging tool, but also thanks to its dual certification for FAA and EASA registered aircraft.

Part of this includes consultancy with the potential customers. “Operators should recognize the importance and advantages of removing the corrosion with immediacy. Our team is clearly communicating that timely and correct repairs ensure continued airworthiness,” Stadlmeir says.

The level of corrosion depends on accumulated condensation and climatic conditions where the aircraft is normally operated. RUAG says a stop at the RUAG repair center in Munich-Oberpfaffenhofen can provide the necessary information very quickly with a borescope inspection.