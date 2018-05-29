Rheinland Air Service is growing its business aircraft handling and FBO activities at Munich’s alternate executive airport in Oberpfaffenhofen. Now, with the airport under new owners, it plans a dramatic expansion.

The airport’s long history with the Dornier family and then Airbus came to an end two years ago with its acquisition by investors TRIWO and BEOS AG, who have brought a clear strategy for expansion. That it was needed was evidenced by a 10% per annum growth in traffic that was threatening to overwhelm the facilities there. Now Rheinland Air Service and the investors plan to build a new FBO within the next year.

“We’d like to have a true terminal, U.S. style,” says Johannes Graf von Schaesberg, Chairman and CEO of Rheinland Air Service. “The ambition is for a unique FBO in look, service and size,” he continues, with a canopy to provide shelter against bad weather when approaching the hangar. Facilities for the passengers will include conference rooms, lounges and a roof top garden. Crew facilities will include snooze and briefing rooms. In all, it will comprise oa 4,000 sq meter hangar and 1,200 sq meter terminal.

TRIWO and BEOS AG have a special orientation for aviation. Two years ago, TRIWO bought Zweibrücken airport out of chapter 11 and brought a new businbess model to secure its existence.

In Oberpfaffenhofen, business aviation activities continue to grow, as do those for the Munich region in general. Thomas Mayr, manager of the Oberpfaffenhofen site, attributes its popularity to several factors including ease of access and comprehensive security and privacy for VVIPs.

“Just by passing through one gate, you are airside with your own limousine at the steps to the aircraft,” he explains. Oberpfaffenhofen is also a business aviation base for RUAG’s maintenance facilities.

With the new premises, Rheinland Air Services (Booth J35f) expects to attract an additional class of customers and their aircraft. “We’re focusing on large-cabin aircraft and basically all the aircraft which RUAG maintains here at Oberpfaffenhofen,” Schaesberg explains. The airport operating permit, which has been re-issued in 2008 for “qualified business aviation,” includes Gulfstream, Dassault, Embraer or Bombardier types. One year from now, they all will find a new home at Munich Executive, says Schaesberg.