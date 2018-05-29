Piaggio Aerospace has won orders for four P.180 Avanti EVO business aircraft so far this year in a vote from the market that a recent restructuring and cash injection of 225 million euros will ensure its future.

Confidence that Piaggio will be around to support its customers is one reason behind the new sales, says CEO Renato Vaghi. Also spurring them are firmer market conditions, a rise in fuel prices that favors turboprops over jets, an outreach program to bring Piaggio closer to customers and, of course, the EVO itself.

“We’re ramping up EVO production,” Vaghi says. “We’ll deliver eight this year.” There are a total of 12 EVOs in the pipeline, as well as eight P.1HH Hammerhead unmanned aerial vehicles based on the EVO airframe. That is a vast improvement over the last few years when EVO output fell to two or three a year and the company’s fortunes were dashed by the crash of the only prototype Hammerhead in June 2016.

Piaggio was supported through its darkest days by Abu Dhabi state investment firm Mubadala, which now owns 100% of Piaggio. Many questioned whether Piaggio would abandon business aviation and become a drone-only company.

“It doesn’t look like it!” retorts Vaghi. “We intend to focus on aircraft, leveraging our revamped production and a new commercialization strategy for the P.180 Avanti EVO. The company’s vision aims to maintain and strengthen its role as a main player in business aviation as well as a key player in the defense and security sector. And its five-year plan projects the company reaching breakeven in 2019 and profit in 2021.

The new factory at Villanova d’Albenga, Italy, has capacity to turn out 60 civil and military aircraft a year, and Vaghi aims to build toward that goal. Plans call for 20 aircraft over the next 15 months.

And the US$7.7 million EVO will continue to evolve, he says, with short-, medium- and long-term improvements. These will include even higher quality, a weight-reduction program, new interior designs and the relaunch of a special missions version. There are no plans to replace the aircraft’s Rockwell Collins Pro Line 21 avionics in the short term, but Piaggio is looking at ProLine Fusion without a timeline. Long term it will also explore with Pratt & Whitney Canada its propulsion requirements; currently the engines are PT6A-66B turboprops.

Next up will be a significantly more capable Hammerhead follow-on, the P.2HH. Work is awaiting funding, and the first could be delivered around 48 months later, Vaghi says.