MedAire, a company specializing in medical and security assistance for air travel, has devised a dedicated health and security briefing for the FIFA soccer World Cup. It provides an overview of the host cities and airports, risk ratings and travel information such as vaccine, visa, entry and exit requirements.

Most areas are deemed “medium” in risk and travel can continue with standard security precautions, says MedAire.

However, travel to Chechnya and North Ossetia is only possible with “enhanced security precautions.” The company recommends avoiding non-essential travel to Ingushetia, Kabardino-Balkaria and Karachaevo-Cherkessia. No travel should be undertaken to Dagestan, according to MedAire.

“Our team of aviation security experts are... available to assist on the ground through a network of more than 2,300 security specialists through our worldwide network,” says Jason Nygren, global security manager and author of the report.